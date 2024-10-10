[Unfolding Galaxy AI] Travel Beyond Boundaries With the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

(MENAFN- BCW Global) When Galaxy AI[i] meets the intuitive versatility of the Galaxy Z series, new ways of communication open up – particularly for travelers. With Galaxy AI, Samsung is making it much easier, more natural, and more enjoyable than ever before to experience the world.

Whether exploring new places or sightseeing occasionally, AI is opening new opportunities to experience the world like never before while removing common communication barriers. With Samsung’s advanced Interpreter[ii] feature, language barriers are no longer an issue, while Composer[iii] and Suggested replies[iv] facilitate quick, easy communication on-the-go – making Galaxy AI on the latest Galaxy Z series your perfect travel companion.

Let’s take a little trip to see exactly how this comes to life.



Seamless Live Translation No Matter the Situation

Visiting a museum is a great way to learn about the local history and culture, but language barriers can stop you being fully immersed in a new experience. Interpreter transforms your Galaxy Z series device into a real-time translation tool and maximizes the dual screen capability.

In Listening Mode, you can join a museum tour in another language and see the transcript, so you don’t miss any must-see parts of the exhibition. Plus, if you’re wearing Galaxy Buds3[v], you’ll hear an audio translation of the tour so you can go hands-free and really focus on what’s on show while walking around some of the most iconic venues on earth.

While on your travels, ordering food and drink means you interact with locals regularly. Conversation Mode in Interpreter enables easy conversations with someone in another language and thanks to the dual screen functionality of the Galaxy Z series, you can switch your device into FlexMode[vi] so both parties can see the conversation translated in a more natural way.

Interpreter translates every interaction so you can communicate seamlessly in 16 languages – with 20 supported languages expected by the end of this year.



Effortless Messaging Without Language Barriers

Our smartphones are a tool for sharing our thoughts and when traveling we don’t just interact by voice, but via text too. Writing emails in another language can be difficult and when writing something quickly on-the-go, formatting and accuracy can be impacted too. With Chat Assist[vii], generating emails becomes effortless meaning you just need to input a few simple keywords and Galaxy AI will generate a suitable message in no time for you to review, edit if needed and send while on the move.

Imagine you check out of your hotel but while on your way to the airport, you realize you’ve left something in your room. You need to contact the hotel for assistance and the Composer feature can help. Easily compose an email asking the hotel staff to go and look for the item you left behind and have it shipped back to you with just a few simple inputs. No matter that situation you are in, Composer makes communicating effortless and more efficient.

Chat Assist[viii] enhances sentence structure, refines expressions, corrects grammatical errors, and even generates complete sentences to save time while adjusting the tone to match your personal style. Plus, it overcomes language barriers by supporting multiple languages[ix] so you can effortlessly communicate with someone that you might not otherwise be able to understand.

And if you want to post the latest pictures from your travels to keep friends and family up to date, Chat Assist can even draft a social media post based on your previous posts so you can quickly upload and keep going on your travels.



Responses on the Go

When running late to meet a friend for dinner in an unfamiliar neighborhood, you can leverage Suggested replies to make the conversation go smoothly while on the move. The feature creates tailored responses based on an analysis of your latest replies to help arrange a new time for dinner — right from the Galaxy

Our mobile devices go everywhere we go and shouldn’t just be there but be helpful too. Suggested replies feature for Chat Assist is perfectly suited for the Galaxy Z Flip6, making the most of the FlexWindow so you can reply on-the-go, right from your pocket. You can communicate with friends, family, colleagues, or others all without compromising your own tone and style.

Galaxy AI is no longer just potential. It has become a practical, everyday tool that enhances the daily lives of users. Samsung is committed to breaking down barriers and empowering users to make the most of new and existing experiences, including while traveling. No matter where you are or who you are communicating with, you can interact in all new ways thanks to Galaxy AI on the latest Galaxy Z series. A powerful communication tool that fits perfectly in both your palm and pocket – allowing you to explore and engage like never before.

Stay tuned for the next article in the ’Unfolding Galaxy AI’ series showing how Galaxy AI can uplevel creativity on Samsung’s latest foldables.







