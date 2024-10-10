Ioora Technologies Joins Fastercapital's Tech Cofounder Program!
Date
10/10/2024 5:16:39 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Ioora Technologies Private Limited is a startup based in India that has joined FasterCapital's Tech Cofounder program.
Ioora Technologies has developed an Ed-Tech tool to help students and tutors in achieving their goals more efficiently.
Ioora Technologies is raising 100k and is founded by Ajaya Kumar Challa who says that "Ioora's primary goal is to bring all the tutors, institutes, and students into a single platform, which is efficient and useful".
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, says, "EdTech startups should get all the support they need. Educators, students, tutors, and everyone who is engaged in education knows how much of a change can technology bring to the table. We will be glad to work with the team at Ioora in order to deliver the best solution for learners and educators alike."
Company :-FasterCapital
User :- Sally yazji
Email :...
Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?
Mobile:- +971 5558 55663
Url :-
MENAFN10102024003198003206ID1108765667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.