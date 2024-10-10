Ioora Technologies Joins Fastercapital's Tech Cofounder Program!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ioora Technologies Private Limited is a startup based in India that has joined FasterCapital's Tech Cofounder program.

Ioora Technologies has developed an Ed-Tech tool to help students and tutors in achieving their goals more efficiently.

Ioora Technologies is raising 100k and is founded by Ajaya Kumar Challa who says that "Ioora's primary goal is to bring all the tutors, institutes, and students into a single platform, which is efficient and useful".



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, says, "EdTech startups should get all the support they need. Educators, students, tutors, and everyone who is engaged in education knows how much of a change can technology bring to the table. We will be glad to work with the team at Ioora in order to deliver the best solution for learners and educators alike."





