Rubiks Innovation, A Startup Focused On Child Care And Wellbeing, Joined The Technical Cofounder Program Of Fastercapital
10/10/2024 5:16:37 AM
Rubiks Innovation Pte is a startup in Singapore with a unique idea. It aims at creating a digital companion for children to help them learn and earn. The startup has joined FasterCapital's Tech Co-founder this year. FasterCapital will invest 50% of the money needed in the technical development that Rubiks Innovation needs, will provide business consultation, and will help with marketing. FasterCapital will be the technical co-founder that will help develop the product from A to Z.
Rubiks Innovation is going to raise $1.5M and FasterCapital is going to invest and help in raising the money needed.
If you are a founder who has established or wants to establish a startup and you need a technical team to take care of technical development please join us here .
“The idea is really special. We will try to provide the best technical assistance so that future generations can enjoy and benefit from the services Rubiks Innovation provides them with,” Says Mr. Hesham Zreik, the CEO of FasterCapital.
Danni Liu, COO of Rubiks Innovation says,”Finding a Technical Cofounder was a challenge but we are glad we found this program offered by FasterCapital and the valuable services it offers for startups. We only need to raise the money and start the process of technical development with FasterCapital!”
