IBS Software Launches Data & AI Center Of Excellence, Appoints George Varghese As It's Head

IBS Software , a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the global industry, has launched a Data & AI Center of Excellence (CoE), aimed at driving innovation and responsible AI adoption in the travel and hospitality sectors.

The establishment of the Data & AI CoE reflects IBS Software's commitment to applying advanced AI and data-driven technologies across its product portfolio to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its global customer base. The initiative will focus on identifying, prioritizing, and enabling top AI use cases in collaboration with product teams and customers. The CoE will define responsible AI practices, focusing on user privacy, data security, and ethical considerations.

George Varghese has been appointed as the new Head of the Data & AI Center of Excellence. Varghese brings over 25 years of expertise in data analytics, machine learning, and financial engineering to the role. He joins IBS Software after a career that spans roles in quantitative finance, algorithm development, and AI/ML deployment. Most recently, George led the AI/ML practice at Upskills Pte Ltd and co-founded Piquant Capital, a systematic hedge fund.

"The travel industry has vast untapped potential for AI-driven innovation,"

said George Varghese, Head of the Data & AI CoE at IBS Software . "Creating this new initiative will enable our teams and customers to work together to create meaningful, data-driven solutions that redefine travel and hospitality. Ensuring responsible AI usage while maximizing its benefits will be at the core of what we do."

Based in Singapore, George will report to Chris Branagan, Chief Technology Officer of IBS Software, and lead the team AI practitioners, with plans for expansion as the CoE evolves.

Chris Branagan comments: "AI holds tremendous potential to reshape the travel experience, but its success relies on trust and responsibility. At IBS Software, we are committed to ensuring that AI not only delivers efficiency and innovation but also adheres to the highest standards of privacy and security. George's extensive experience and vision for responsible AI align perfectly with our strategy to drive industry-leading solutions."

