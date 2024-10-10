Bierman Autism Centers Celebrates 18 Years With Nationwide Trunk-Or-Treat Extravaganza For Families Of All Abilities!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14 Inclusive Trunk-or-Treat Events in Seven States to Celebrate Halloween and 18 Years of Impact

Indianapolis, IN, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for some Halloween magic! This October, Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) invites families across the nation to celebrate Halloween and commemorate 18 years of serving the community with our signature play-based approach. Join BAC for 14 free Trunk-or-Treat events in seven states, and be part of this milestone celebration filled with fun, creativity, and inclusive activities-make new spooky memories together!

18 Years of Creating Progress and PossibilitiesTM

For 18 years, Bierman Autism Centers has been dedicated to providing therapies grounded in both play and evidence, helping children with autism learn , grow and connect . Our signature Trunk-or-Treat events bring this spirit of inclusivity , creativity, and fun to life, offering children and families a safe , welcoming environment to celebrate the magic of Halloween together-values that have been at the heart of our mission for nearly two decades.

Halloween Fun, Bierman Style

Forget the tricks; it's all about the treats at Bierman this month! Our centers will come alive with whimsically decorated trunks , fun games , and craft activities , ensuring every child-especially those with special needs-has a blast. Whether you're a superhero, a magical creature, or just ready for some Halloween fun, there's something for everyone!

"We love bringing families together for moments of joy and connection," shares Tiffany Tibbets Newman , VP of Marketing. "Our Trunk-or-Treat events are designed to be inclusive , playful, and full of laughter, reflecting the heart of what Bierman Autism Centers is all about. As we mark our 18th year , we're especially excited to share these moments with the communities that have supported us over the years."

What's in Store? A Sneak Peek of the Fun!



Trunk-or-Treat Adventure : Explore a parking lot full of whimsically decorated trunks , each offering sensory-friendly treats and surprises.

Face Painting : Get into the Halloween spirit and let our talented artists transform you into your favorite character!

Games Galore : From ring toss to balloon pop , kids of all abilities can enjoy simple and fun games.

Crafty Creations : Unleash your creativity with craft activities that will spark joy and imagination. Costume Fun & Photos : Families are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes ! We'll have plenty of photo opportunities to capture these magical moments, so come camera-ready!

Pick Your Date and Location!

With 14 events happening nationwide, there's bound to be one near you! Here's where and when to join the fun:



October 19: Scottsdale, AZ ; Fort Wayne, IN ; Bedford, MA ; Randolph, MA ; Cary, NC ; Warwick, RI

October 24 : Westfield, IN October 26 : Tempe, AZ ; Needham, MA ; Berkeley Heights, NJ ; Eatontown, NJ ; Ramsey, NJ ; Princeton, NJ ; Westerville, OH

Be Part of the Spooky Fun!

These events are free and open to all families! Spaces are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot at one of our Trunk-or-Treat celebrations and be part of an unforgettable Halloween experience . For event details and updates, visit BAC's event website at biermanautism.com/events .

Learn More About Our Services

Curious about the services we provide? BAC offers ABA Therapy , Speech and Occupational Therapies , and Diagnostic Testing tailored to each child's individual needs, empowering them to achieve their fullest potential. Families interested in learning more or scheduling a tour can contact us at ... or call 800-931-8113 .

Join the Bierman Team and Make a Difference

We're growing! BAC is hiring Behavior Technicians , Behavior Analysts , Speech Therapists , and Occupational Therapists across our locations. If you're passionate about empowering children with autism and looking for a rewarding career with room for growth, explore career opportunities at .

ABOUT BIERMAN AUTISM CENTERS

Established in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, renowned for delivering comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) . Their core mission revolves around empowering each child to achieve their full potential, ensuring measurable progress tailored to their unique pace and needs. By integrating a holistic approach that combines ABA , Speech and Occupational Therapies , and diagnostic evaluations , BAC offers a thorough support system for the children under their care.

BAC adopts an educational strategy that blends learning with play, fostering an environment where children are engaged and eager to learn. This approach aligns teaching with enjoyment, making learning a more attractive and effective experience. Their methods have led to over 250 successful graduations , each representing a significant milestone in a child's development and a testament to the support families receive on their autism journey.

BAC's services are offered across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island , where they continue to advance the standards of autism care and education. They are committed to innovation and excellence, continuously seeking new ways to enhance outcomes for the children they serve.

Bierman Autism Centers is dedicated to creating progress and possibilitiesTM for every child and family they work with. To learn more about their approach and commitment to enhancing the development of children with autism, visit .

