ADEM Technologies Inc., Closes $1.35M In Seed 2 Funding To Advance Its Desulfurization Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ADEM Technologies

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisville, KY, October 8, 2024, ADEM Technologies Inc., a leading of nanowire-based desulfurization catalysts and adsorbents, announced the closing of its Seed 2 funding of $1.35M led by the Bluegrass Angels, in participation from the Kentucky Science and Corporation, Commonwealth Seed Capital, the Chemical Angels and select private investors.

The funds will be used to support the skid-mounted trials at multiple U.S. refineries, advancing ADEM's desulfurization solutions to commercialization.

ADEM Technologies Inc., based in Louisville, KY, develops innovative catalysts designed to remove sulfur from fuels without producing harmful byproducts like H2S, while offering significantly lower capital (CAPX) and operational (OPX) expenses compared to conventional methods. This breakthrough addresses the growing demand for clean energy solutions, providing refineries with an effective way to meet stringent environmental regulations.

With $7.5M in SBIR funding, ADEM has advanced its refinery catalysts and scaled up production of its nanowire-based materials. With the growing emphasis on cleaner energy and environmental sustainability, their innovations in desulfurization catalysts and adsorbents could make a significant impact. The demand for novel catalysts both in the US and globally has grown due to the emerging clean energy requirements.

"The Bluegrass Angels, Kentucky's oldest and most active angel fund, is proud to lead the investment in ADEM. Our mission is to invest in Kentucky's most promising technology enabled companies, and ADEM clearly meets this goal. ADEM's patented technologies can immediately benefit many industries looking to reduce sulfur in a cost-effective way while providing environmental benefits. We are excited for the company to demonstrate its technology during the upcoming on-site trials and to convert these large companies into long-term customers" commented Chris Young, Chair of Bluegrass Angel Venture Fund V.

The Chemical Angel Network (CAN), a network of highly qualified and experienced accredited investors, provides financial capital and experienced mentorship to seed-stage chemical companies.“ADEM's patent-protected nanowire-based catalyst/adsorbent technology for desulfurization of gasoline, diesel, and natural gas meets the critical needs of low sulfur (less than 10 ppm) fuels while cost-effectively reducing the octane loss for the refineries. They have scaled up the catalyst manufacturing and conducted skid-mounted unit trials successfully at the customer sites.”

About ADEM Technologies Inc.

ADEM Technologies manufactures advanced, regenerable catalysts for deep desulfurization, carbon capture, and fuel conversion applications. Their nanowire-based solutions deliver cost-effective desulfurization, helping refineries meet environmental standards while minimizing costs. The company has successfully deployed large-scale catalyst products to refineries in the Middle East.

For more information, visit .

ADEM

ADEM Technologies Inc

+1 502-499-0095

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.