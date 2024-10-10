Scishield Appoints Philip Meer As Chief Executive Officer To Drive Product Expansion And Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SciShield

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SciShield, the leading provider of safety and compliance software for research laboratories, today announced the appointment of Philip Meer as its new Chief Executive Officer. This marks an important step in SciShield's strategy of strengthening its industry-leading platform, broadening its capabilities to support safe, compliant, and efficient scientific laboratories worldwide.SciShield's and suite of products, deployed at over 27,000 laboratories across North America and Europe, is used at enterprises that range from large pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and higher education institutions to small biotechs and life science incubators. Under Meer's leadership, SciShield will further invest in enhancing product capabilities, expand its presence across major scientific research hubs worldwide, and forge strategic partnerships that broaden the value of its technology and services.Meer will succeed Nathan Watson, who will continue as SciShield's Chairman of the Board and will transition to the role of Chief Strategy Officer. In this new capacity, Watson will contribute towards guiding the company's overall strategic direction, while Meer will oversee day-to-day operations and growth initiatives."As SciShield embarks on this exciting new phase, I am thrilled to welcome Phil as our new CEO," said Watson. "His extensive experience growing and scaling global enterprise software businesses, coupled with his strong track record of innovation and customer focus, makes Phil the ideal leader for our future. I look forward to working closely with Phil as we accelerate innovation through our industry-leading platform and continue to deliver safe, compliant, seamless, and automated workflow solutions for scientists and their organizations."Meer joins SciShield with more than twenty-five years of global enterprise software leadership experience, successfully scaling companies and delivering innovative customer-centric solutions in highly regulated industries.“I am incredibly excited to join SciShield at such a pivotal time,” said Meer.“Ensuring the health and safety of scientists and the general population is not only my personal mission but also, as exemplified by recent events, a societal imperative. I look forward to leading the talented team at SciShield as we execute our ambitious growth strategy while continuing to offer industry-leading technology delivered and supported by our team of industry experts.Neil Willis, Partner at Strattam Capital and Member of SciShield's Board of Directors, added, "We are excited to welcome Phil to SciShield and are highly confident in his ability to lead the company through its next phase of growth. Phil's track record of commercial success within regulated end-markets, coupled with his operational expertise, will be invaluable as the company accelerates innovation and continues to deliver compelling value to its customers."About SciShieldSciShield reduces the burden on scientists worldwide while increasing safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency through modular enterprise software solutions. SciShield's customers range from small biotechs and life science incubators to over a third of the top-tier (R1) research institutions, top pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare companies.About Strattam CapitalStrattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent B2B software technology companies across North America. They believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing via the Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Strattam connects companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.Note to editors:For more about SciShield, please visit or contact Jon Zibell, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Sales.Contact details below:

