Drones Attacked Khanska Military Airfield In Adygea, Fire Broke Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 10, a fire broke out after a drone attack on the Khanskaya military airfield near the administrative center of the Russian republic of Adygea, Maykop.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Astra Telegram .

The attack was later confirmed by the head of the region, Marat Kumpilov . He claimed that there were no casualties and that firefighters were fighting the fire.

Later, there was information about the evacuation of resident of Rodnykove village, located next to Khanska village, which directly borders the military airfield.

NASA's fire monitoring system detected a fire near the airfield's runway after the attack. Osint researchers suggest that it could be a fuel and lubricant depot on the side of the runway at the Khanska airfield, or fuel tanks for aircraft or a bomb depot.

In turn, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, wrote in Telegram that“a fuel and lubricant depot was destroyed at the airfield near Maykop.”

The Khanska military airfield is located 3 km east of the village of Khanska, 6 km northwest of the city of Maykop. According to open data, the 272nd training Polotsk aviation base of the 2nd category of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of pilots named after A.K. Serov is stationed there.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on the night of October 10, air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 92 Ukrainian drones over several regions, including 47 drones shot down over the Krasnodar Territory (Adygea is located within this region).

Another 12 Ukrainian drones, according to the Ministry of Defense, were shot down over Kursk region, nine over Rostov region, four over Bryansk region, two over Belgorod region and the temporarily occupied Crimea, one over Voronezh region, and 15 over the Sea of Azov. There are no reports of casualties as a result of the attacks.

As reported, at the end of September, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the infrastructure of the Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga region (Russia), where strategic aircraft are deployed.