In Kryvyi Rih, Six People Were Rescued From House Damaged By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people have been rescued from a house in Kryvyi Rih that was damaged by a Russian attack.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“The roof of the house in Kryvyi Rih was damaged. A stairwell was destroyed in one of the entrances. Six people were rescued from the damaged part of the house,” he wrote.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih's Defense Council, an enemy UAV hit the roof of a five-story building.

“The rescue operation is underway, rescuers are making door-to-door visits. So far, there are no casualties, but the rescue operation is not over,” he wrote.

Ex-chief of mining and processing plant found dead in- media

Windows were smashed in at least 10 apartment buildings.

In another location, a municipal infrastructure facility and a private sector building were destroyed as a result of the hit.

A gas pipeline was interrupted in the third location, and utility workers are already working.

As Ukrinform reported, Kryvyi Rih was attacked by enemy UAVs in the morning.