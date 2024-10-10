Ministry Of Youth Sports, SESRIC Eye Cooperation
10/10/2024 5:12:50 AM
Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov
has met with Director General of Statistical, Economic, and Social
Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (OIC) Zahra
Zumrud Selcuk, Azernews reports.
Farid Gayibov shared insights about the ongoing efforts and
successes in the fields of youth policy and sports in Azerbaijan.
He highlighted various initiatives implemented by the ministry
aimed at empowering the youth, promoting sports, and fostering a
healthy lifestyle among the population.
The minister also discussed various programmes designed to
enhance youth engagement, education, and development, emphasising
the importance of creating opportunities for young people in
Azerbaijan.
In response, Director General Selcuk elaborated on SESRIC
activities and objectives. Zahra Zumrud Selcuk explained how the
organisation aims to promote statistical research and data
collection in OIC member countries, providing them with the
necessary tools to develop effective policies in various sectors,
including youth and sports.
She expressed SESRIC's commitment to collaboration with member
states to strengthen their statistical capacities and address
social and economic challenges collectively.
The meeting also involved discussions on collaboration between
the Ministry of Youth and Sports and SESRIC. Various cooperation
initiatives were considered, focussing on exchanging knowledge and
best practices to enhance youth programmes and sports development
across member countries. Both parties recognised the importance of
such partnerships in achieving common goals for the benefit of
young people in the Islamic world.
