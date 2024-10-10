Ecuador Replaces Energy Minister Amid Power Crisis

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) QUITO, Oct 10 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA ) – The office of Ecuadorian President, Daniel Noboa, has replaced Minister, Antonio Goncalves, amid an acute energy crisis that has led to power cuts, said a statement, yesterday.

Goncalves, who took office in July, announced earlier that, power cuts of up to 10 hours per day were required due to“critical” energy shortages.

Environment Minister, Ines Manzano, has been designated as the interim of energy.

Manzano“will lead the transformation of an outdated matrix, which has left us 72 percent dependent on rain, and will undertake renewable energy projects,” the presidential office added.

The energy crisis worsened in mid-Sept, due to droughts impacting hydroelectric reservoirs and electricity imports from Colombia.


