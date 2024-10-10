Cypriot Gov't Approves Urgent Dispatch Of Humanitarian Aid For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NICOSIA, Oct 10 (NNN-CNA) – The Cypriot government, has approved an urgent dispatch of and other consumables for Lebanon, spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, said, yesterday.

The spokesman said, the has studied a request by Lebanon,“for the provision of assistance and consumables to address the humanitarian crisis.”

He added that, the Cypriot government has also approved additional aid specifically for the Palestinians.

The spokesman also announced that, more than 2,000 people of 20 different nationalities have been evacuated from Lebanon through Cyprus.

The vast majority of them have already departed to their countries of origin, with the remaining being hosted at accommodation facilities, prepared by Cypriot authorities, until they find flights out of Cyprus, he said.– NNN-CNA