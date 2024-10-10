Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Fiji On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Thursday a congratulatory cable to the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on his country's national day, wishing him good and further progress and prosperity. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.