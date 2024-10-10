Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Fiji On Nat'l Day
Date
10/10/2024 5:11:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a congratulatory cable to the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on his country's national day, wishing him good health and further progress and prosperity. (end)
