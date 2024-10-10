Kuwait PM Congratulates Fiji On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Thursday a cable to the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere congratulating him on his country's national day. (end) ahm

