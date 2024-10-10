Kuwait 17Th Relief Plane Departs To Sudan, Carrying Two Ambulances

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The 17th relief plane of the Kuwaiti Air Bridge departed on Thursday to Sudanese (Port Sudan) Airport, carrying two ambulances, organized by Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR), to support those affected by the rains and the ongoing conflict.

The Society's Director General Abdulaziz Al-Obaid told KUNA that this came at a time when the internal conflicts and natural disasters have increased in Sudan, resulting in hundreds of and thousands of displaced people in need of care.

Al-Obaid stressed that KSR, with the support of the Kuwaiti government, would continue to support and provide relief to the Sudanese people.

On his part, Head of the Relief and Projects Sector at the KSR Mahmoud Al-Mesbah praised the efforts of the Kuwaiti ministries, headed by the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Social Affairs, and Ministry of Foreign Affair for completing the needed procedures to operate the flights

He also appreciated the role of the Ministry of Information and KUNA for following up on the Kuwaiti air bridge and highlighting the humanitarian efforts of Kuwait.

Al-Mesbah praised the role of Kuwaiti charitable associations and organizations, including the associations participating in the aid relief campaign for Sudan, official social institutions, and the efforts of the Kuwaiti people made to provide relief to the people of Sudan. (end)

slm













MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108765560