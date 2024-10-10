عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Will Fight For Restoration Of Article 370, Stick To Our Promises: NC

Will Fight For Restoration Of Article 370, Stick To Our Promises: NC


10/10/2024 5:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National conference on Thursday said that the party will stick to its promises, stating that it will fight for the restoration of Article 370 and the rights of people that were snatched on August 5, 2019.

Speaking with reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar, NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, as per news agency KNO said that the party will stick to its promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today is our party meeting and tomorrow we will choose the leader. Jammu and Kashmir requires a strong and vibrant leadership and I don't think anyone is better than Omar Abdullah,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, former MP and swnior NC leader Hasnain Masoodi said that with the formation of government, they will start working on restoration of Article-370.“We will deliver all those promises that were made by NC in its party manifesto.”

Another party leader, Farooq Ahmad Shah said that people have showed faith in NC and J&K requires a strong and effective government.

Read Also Results Prove Majority Of People Have Not Endorsed Revocation Of J&K's Special Status: Omar NC Legislatures To Pick Leader Today

Shah also said that they will fight for the restoration of Article-370 and rights of people that were snatched on August 5, 2019.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN10102024000215011059ID1108765556


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search