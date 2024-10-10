Will Fight For Restoration Of Article 370, Stick To Our Promises: NC
Date
10/10/2024 5:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National conference on Thursday said that the party will stick to its promises, stating that it will fight for the restoration of Article 370 and the rights of people that were snatched on August 5, 2019.
Speaking with reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar, NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, as per news agency KNO said that the party will stick to its promises.
“Today is our party meeting and tomorrow we will choose the leader. Jammu and Kashmir requires a strong and vibrant leadership and I don't think anyone is better than Omar Abdullah,” he said.
Meanwhile, former MP and swnior NC leader Hasnain Masoodi said that with the formation of government, they will start working on restoration of Article-370.“We will deliver all those promises that were made by NC in its party manifesto.”
Another party leader, Farooq Ahmad Shah said that people have showed faith in NC and J&K requires a strong and effective government.
Shah also said that they will fight for the restoration of Article-370 and rights of people that were snatched on August 5, 2019.
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY
Rs 100
|
|
|
|
YEARLY
Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
LIFETIME
Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
