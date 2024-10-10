Infinigate Iberia Adds Withsecure To Its Cybersecurity Portfolio, Building On Successful Collaboration.

(MENAFN- Pressat) WithSecure will be a key vendor for Infinigate Iberia, delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to partners and customers across Spain and Portugal.

Madrid, Spain – 10 October 2024 . The Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with WithSecure , formerly known as F-Secure Business, a globally recognised leader in endpoint protection, cloud security and managed detection and response (MDR) services.

By integrating WithSecure's robust and innovative security solutions, Infinigate Iberia will further enhance its offering, providing partners with leading-edge protection for business customers' most critical assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Infinigate Iberia is thrilled to extend its highly successful partnership with WithSecure to the Iberian market,” said Reinaldo Rodriguez, MD of Infinigate Iberia.“WithSecure's reputation for excellence in cybersecurity, coupled with our deep expertise in delivering value-added services, will empower our partners to deliver comprehensive security solutions to their customers and strengthen their security posture in a time of ever-growing cyber threats.”

The expansion into the Iberian Peninsula marks another milestone in the progression of WithSecure and Infinigate's fruitful collaboration, following their successful partnership in France and Belgium. Infinigate Iberia's reseller partners will benefit from WithSecure's full range of cybersecurity products and services, including its award-winning WithSecure Elements cloud platform and Countercept Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

“We are excited to build on our successful partnership with Infinigate by expanding into Spain and Portugal,” said Marteen van der Velde, Regional VP Global; Benelux, Italy, Scandinavia, SEA, MEA & ROW, WithSecure,“Our mission is to protect businesses from advanced cyber threats with solutions that are both effective and easy to deploy. Infinigate Iberia's strong local presence and expertise make them an ideal partner to deliver the full value of our solutions to the region.”

Infinigate Iberia resellers will complement WithSecure's industry-leading cybersecurity solutions, through its comprehensive range of value-added services, including technical support, training,

and consultancy, ensuring channel partners have the tools they need to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

