Global Pharma company Executive Joins the Board of Directors of IKAR Holdings

IKAR Holdings is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Carlos Guzman QUILO as an independent member of its Board of Directors.



Carlos Guzman has lived and worked in Spain for more than 27 years. He holds a degree in Medicine, a PhD in Preventive and Public Health, and a master’s in Public Health. He also completed the Senior Management Program at IE Business School. With over 21 years of successful experience in the industry, Carlos has led medical affairs teams in large multinational pharmaceutical companies, fostering a high-performance culture. Among other leadership roles, he was a member of the steering committee for a vaccine joint venture in Spain.



Carlos is experienced in medical affairs activities, currently developing the position of Director of Global Medical Communication & Content, Vaccines, and Anti infectives (CMAO), as well as developed the position of Global Senior Director. He is skilled in personnel management, focusing on medical department activities such as medical affairs plans development, medical education, and the coordination and management of Medical Scientific Liaisons.



His specialties include coordinating and managing results-oriented teams with a customer focus, developing clinical studies, scientific publications, and medical marketing.



Carlos is a professional with a strong business orientation and deep market knowledge, possessing extensive experience in team management and development. He has excellent communication and negotiation skills and a strategic mindset focused on execution. He is inspirational, flexible, and self-motivated, with high levels of credibility.



He strongly believes that breakthrough science, knowledge, and technology must be communicated ethically and in compliance with regulations to healthcare professionals and authorities. These advancements should be integrated into healthcare settings to ensure they are accessible to the population, helping to prevent disease, preserve health, and extend lifespan with quality.



Carlos is passionate about contributing to the strategic goals of the companies he works with. He has supported or led medical affairs organizations by improving and innovating scientific communication and awareness, helping companies aspire to become leaders in their therapeutic areas of interest both nationally and internationally.



“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Guzman QUILO as new member to the Board of Directors. His outstanding experience, knowledge and network in the health sector, and in particular the Pharma industry will support the ambitious goals we have set. As we recently established Bluestain Global and launched the Bluestain Mpox (Monkeypox) virus detection kit, and established a partnership with Unify Platform AG, Safely2Prosperity, which initiated a comprehensive Pandemic Preparedness Initiative focused on Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox), his involvement will be a vital add to our entrepreneurial activities”, said Sertan Aycicek, Group CEO of IKAR Holdings, London.



IKAR Holdings is a multifaceted group based in London, comprising over 40 entities operating across 14 diverse sectors, including aviation, technology, energy, education, health, sports, tourism, and blockchain.



IKAR Holdings, known as one of the fastest-growing groups in Europe and recently honored as the "Best International Holding Company" in the UK.





