The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Launches Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Services

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 9, 2024- As part of its comprehensive plan to develop the transport sector and in accordance with the strategic vision of the emirate of Abu Dhabi to follow the highest global standards and practices, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has initiated the operational processes for providing Drivers and Vehicles Licensing services to customers.

His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, emphasized that ensuring the continuous delivery of high-quality Drivers and Vehicles Licensing services, while strengthening cooperation with strategic partners, remains a top priority in the upcoming phase. He reassured that the provision of these services will not affect the customer experience or commitments made with partners.

H.E. Al Marzouqi also confirmed that Drivers and Vehicles Licensing services will continue to be available at all current service centres in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region. These services will additionally be accessible through digital platforms, smartphone applications, the TAMM digital government services platform, and contact centres.

For his part, Brigadier Mohammed Al Braik Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Sector, confirmed Abu Dhabi Mobility's commitment to developing the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing system according to the latest global standards by employing the most advanced digital technologies that enhance operational efficiency and simplify procedures for customers. He added, "We will always continue our efforts to provide fast and integrated services that meet the needs of all segments of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

Providing Drivers and Vehicles Licensing services through Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to establish a unified, smart, and integrated system for all licensing operations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, while offering comprehensive services to customers. This operation aligns with the wise leadership's vision to advance the emirate's development path and enhance the local economy’s competitiveness across various sectors and services. Moreover, following this approach supports the global competitiveness indicators of Abu Dhabi’s transport sector.





MENAFN10102024005156011688ID1108765522