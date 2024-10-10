RITES & Etihad Rail sign MoU for rail infra works in UAE

(MENAFN- mslgroup) The MoU was signed by Mr. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Mr. Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd., during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference held in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership aims at leveraging strengths of both the entities to explore collaborative opportunities for supply/leasing of rolling stock, consultancy and project management for railway projects, services such repairing of rolling stock and operation & maintenance of railway infrastructure to ensure more efficient and modernised rail services in the UAE and across the region.

Another key initiative, under the terms of the MoU, is the capacity analysis of rail corridors in the UAE and nearby geographies, thus aiming to help improving efficiency, streamlining logistics and enhancing trade routes. Emphasizing on innovation and the use of cutting-edge technology, both parties will explore advanced IT solutions for train operations & passenger management and technical inputs on maintenance practices.

Leveraging the unique strengths of both entities, the partnership will also entail knowledge transfer, expertise sharing, and workforce development. Comprehensive training programmes and employee-exchange initiatives form crucial elements of the partnership.

On the occasion of signing of the MoU, Mr. Rahul Mithal, Chairman & Managing Director, RITES Ltd., said: “This strategic collaboration with Etihad Rail underscores our strengths and commitment to operational excellence & innovation, while contributing to sustainable infrastructure development. It represents a significant advancement in our strategic initiative of ‘RITES Videsh’, aimed at expanding our global services. Together, the entities are laying the foundation to significantly contribute to enhanced connectivity, setting new benchmarks of excellence in the industry.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said: “This strategic partnership with RITES marks a significant step towards our vision of enhancing connectivity and transforming the transportation landscape in the UAE. Guided by the vision and support of our wise leadership, we will leverage our combined expertise to modernize and enhance the efficiency of the UAE National Railway Network, sharing and exchanging knowledge and solutions to benefit this growing sector. Through this collaboration, we will yield forward-thinking, innovative solutions that benefit both our freight services and future passenger services, contributing to the overall infrastructure and operational excellence of the region.”





