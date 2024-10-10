Dreavita Mental Wellness By Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Bronze In A' Graphics Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dreavita Mental Wellness

Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's, Dreavita Mental Wellness, Receives Prestigious Recognition in the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Dreavita Mental Wellness by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's innovative branding project within the graphic design industry.Dreavita Mental Wellness addresses the growing need for inclusive and empowering mental health services, particularly for underserved communities. The project's sensitive and considerate visual identity reflects current trends in the graphic design industry, which increasingly prioritize inclusivity and emotional resonance. By aligning with these standards, Dreavita Mental Wellness demonstrates its relevance and potential to positively impact the industry and its target audience.The award-winning branding project stands out for its unique concept of "Simplicity inspired resilience," drawing inspiration from the strength and consistency of nature. The minimal design approach, combined with affirmations and natural patterns, effectively communicates messages of growth and resilience. The illustrations, focusing on nature's repetition, demonstrate how resilience leads to success in life, setting Dreavita Mental Wellness apart from competitors in the market.Receiving the Bronze A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a motivation for Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration of inclusive and empowering design within the brand, fostering positive change in the graphic design industry and beyond.Interested parties may learn more at:About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira is a designer from France, specializing in brand design since 2014. With a focus on providing high-quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging, and web design services, Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira has established herself as an award-winning designer. Her 360° brand approach has enabled her to create brands that resonate and captivate, earning her a credible portfolio with esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, and Ambev. With a decade of international experience, Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira prioritizes client satisfaction above all else.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional design excellence and promotes the advancement of the graphic design field. Open to visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the industry's future trends. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, ultimately aiming to create a better world by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your projects, please visit:

