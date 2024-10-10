Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Net Worth: ₹571 Crore At Stake Amid Divorce With No Prenup

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making headlines amid their divorce, holding significant fortunes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer Lopez, often called JLo, has a net Worth of around $400 million ( ₹3,358 crore). This places her $250 million ( ₹2,099 crore) ahead of Ben Affleck, whose net worth is about $150 million ( ₹1,259 crore).

| Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs the reason behind Ben Affleck-JLO divorce?

JLo filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, and the details surrounding their separation have surprised many. According to TMZ, Lopez filed the divorce papers independently without a lawyer, citing their separation date as April 26, 2024.

They had been married since July 2022, when they tied the knot in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, there is no prenuptial agreement between them, meaning any earnings or profits they made during their nearly two-year marriage would be considered community property .

| Ratan Tata's net worth: Titan who steered industrial behemoth shunned rich list

Despite not having a prenup, JLo has waived spousal support and requested the judge deny Ben such support. There are no custody issues since the couple did not have children together. However, sources have told the publication that financial matters have not yet been completely resolved, despite the divorce filing.

With no prenup, the financial settlement between JLo and Affleck could be significant as they go through their divorce .

Jointly-owned property

In June, People magazine reported that Jennifer Lopez was staying in the couple's Beverly Hills home while Ben Affleck lived in a nearby rental as they tried to sell the mansion. They bought the Beverly Hills property for $60.8 million ( ₹510 crore) in May 2023 and later listed it for $68 million ( ₹571 crore).