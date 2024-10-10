Rio’S Urban Landscape Set For Transformation With Eletromidia’S 20-Year Contract

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eletromidia has won a significant contract to manage Rio de Janeiro's urban furniture for the next 20 years.



The deal, worth nearly R$1 billion ($200 million), was announced on October 9, 2024. This agreement covers the management of bus shelters, public clocks, and information displays across the city.



Eletromidia, founded in 1993, is a leading Brazilian out-of-home advertising company owned by H.I.G. Capital, a global private firm.



The company manages urban furniture, digital outdoor displays, and indoor advertising networks across multiple cities in Brazil.



Urban furniture plays a crucial role in shaping Rio's public spaces and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors. It provides essential services, improves the city's aesthetics, and creates opportunities for social interaction.







In a bustling metropolis like Rio, well-designed urban furniture can significantly impact the city's functionality and appeal.



The contract is divided into two main parts. The first, valued at R$456.5 million ($91 million), covers 4,000 bus shelters and 558 information displays.



The second part, worth R$430 million ($86 million), involves maintaining and upgrading public clocks. These elements are vital for public transportation, wayfinding, and creating a cohesive urban environment.



This victory expands Eletromidia's presence in Brazil's advertising market. Rio de Janeiro, as Brazil's second-largest city, represents a key market for advertisers. The deal aligns with Eletromidia's goal of becoming the leading out-of-home media provider in Brazil.

The contract is part of Rio's efforts to modernize its urban infrastructure. It promises improved public amenities and new advertising opportunities.



The city estimates total gains from this 20-year deal could reach R$4.5 billion ($900 million), including additional revenue streams and increased tax collection.



By managing Rio's urban furniture, Eletromidia will play a significant role in shaping the city's public spaces. This responsibility extends beyond advertising to include enhancing the overall urban experience for Rio's residents and visitors.



The company's efforts will contribute to creating more inviting, functional, and aesthetically pleasing public areas throughout the city.

