Tenda Shatters Records: Brazilian Housing Group’S Remarkable Q3 Performance

Tenda, a leading Brazilian company, has achieved unprecedented success in the third quarter of 2024. The firm's operational results reveal a series of broken records and significant growth across various metrics.



Tenda's soared to R$ 1.55 billion ($310 million), marking a 68% increase from the previous year. This impressive figure represents the highest quarterly sales in the company's history.



The company's project launches also reached new heights during this period. Tenda introduced 17 new developments, resulting in a General Sales Value (GSV) of R$ 2.04 billion ($407 million).



This amount more than doubled the R$ 748 million ($149 million) recorded in the same quarter of 2023. Two of these projects, valued at R$ 531.8 million ($106 million), were part of the "Pode Entrar" housing program.







Tenda's collaboration with the São Paulo city government through the "Pode Entrar" initiative demonstrates its commitment to affordable housing. The program aims to provide quality homes for lower-income families, addressing a crucial need in Brazil's largest city.



This partnership highlights Tenda's role in supporting social housing initiatives. The average price per unit launched by Tenda stood at R$ 215,300 ($43,000). This figure represents a slight decrease of 4.9% compared to the previous quarter.



The company attributes this reduction to increased activity in regions with lower average prices, such as Ceará and Pernambuco. This strategic move allows Tenda to cater to a broader market segment.



Alea, Tenda's subsidiary specializing in prefabricated houses, also contributed to the overall success. Despite a 15.8% year-over-year decrease in GSV to R$ 112 million ($22 million), Alea's gross sales surged by 82.5%.



The brand's average unit price was R$ 188,000 ($37,500), reflecting its focus on affordable, innovative housing solutions.



When combining Tenda and Alea's results, the consolidated launches reached an impressive R$ 2.15 billion ($429.4 million). This figure dwarfs the R$ 880.6 million ($176 million) recorded in the same period last year.



The substantial growth underscores the group's expanding market presence and operational efficiency. Tenda's remarkable performance in Q3 2024 reflects its strong position in the Brazilian real estate market.



The company's focus on affordable housing, particularly through government-backed programs, has proven successful. Tenda's ability to adapt to market demands and collaborate with local authorities has contributed to its continued growth.



As Brazil faces ongoing housing challenges, Tenda's role in providing accessible homes becomes increasingly important. The company's record-breaking quarter not only demonstrates its business acumen but also its contribution to addressing social needs.



Tenda's success story serves as a testament to the potential of combining profit-driven operations with socially responsible initiatives.

