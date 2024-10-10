Minister Of Finance Meets Turkish Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Turkey H E Mehmet Simsek which was held in Doha, at the headquarters of the of Finance. During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, especially in the economic and trade fields, and ways to develop them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint cooperation.