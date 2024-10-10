Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market To Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 11.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market by Localization Methods (Wire Localization, Radioisotope Localization, Magnetic Tracers' Localization and Other), by (Mammography-Guided Localization and Ultrasound-Guided Localization), Lesion Type (Non-Palpable Lesions and Palpable Lesions), and End User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the breast lesion localization methods market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market 2033 - Prime Determinants of Growth The breast lesion localization methods market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, rise in awareness about the early diagnosis of breast cancer, and technological advancement in breast lesion localization methods. Rising incidences of breast cancer globally have heightened the demand for breast lesion localization methods. With breast cancer being one of the most prevalent cancers among women worldwide, healthcare systems are under pressure to expand screening programs to meet diagnostic needs effectively. In addition, increasing awareness among women about the importance of early detection plays a crucial role. Public health campaigns and initiatives by healthcare organizations globally have raised awareness levels, encouraging more women to undergo regular screening tests. Furthermore, technological innovations in localization devices, including wire-guided localization systems, radioactive seed localization (RSL), and magnetic tracers, have improved procedural outcomes by offering greater precision and reduced invasiveness. Furthermore, the shift towards minimally invasive procedures in breast surgery has spurred the development of innovative localization techniques that enhance patient comfort and recovery times. Report Coverage & Details

Repot Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.6 billion CAGR 11.7% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Localization Methods, Technology, Lesion Type, End User and Region Drivers

Increase in incidence of breast cancer

Rise in awareness about early diagnosis. Favorable government initiatives such as screening programs Opportunities Technological advancement in breast lesion localization methods Restraint High product cost

Segment Highlights

The magnetic tracers' localization segment dominated market share in 2023

By localization methods, magnetic tracers' localization dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the technological advancements that have improved accuracy and efficiency in locating breast lesions. Magnetic tracers utilize magnetic fields to guide surgeons to the precise location of abnormalities within the breast tissue, offering a non-radioactive and potentially more reliable alternative to radioisotope localization.

Ultrasound-guided localization segment dominated the market share in 2023

By technology, ultrasound-guided localization segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that ultrasound-guided localization offers several advantages over mammography-guided localization, including real-time imaging capabilities that provide clearer visibility of breast lesions, especially in dense breast tissue. This technology is also preferred for its non-ionizing radiation, making it safer for repeated procedures. Additionally, advancements in ultrasound technology have enhanced its accuracy and precision in guiding localization procedures, thereby increasing its adoption among healthcare providers.

Non-palpable lesions segment dominated the market share in 2023

By lesion type, non-palpable lesions segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that advancements in imaging technologies, such as digital mammography, ultrasound, and MRI, have significantly improved the detection and diagnosis of non-palpable lesions. These lesions are often detected at earlier stages, increasing the demand for precise localization methods to guide biopsy and surgical procedures accurately.

Hospital segment dominated market share in 2023

By end user, hospital segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals typically serve as the primary centers for diagnosing and treating breast cancer, making them pivotal in the adoption of breast lesion localization methods. Hospitals possess the infrastructure, specialized equipment, and trained medical personnel necessary to perform these procedures effectively. They also often have established oncology departments where multidisciplinary teams collaborate to provide comprehensive care for breast cancer patients. This comprehensive approach includes the use of advanced imaging technologies, such as mammography and ultrasound, which complement lesion localization methods by accurately identifying and characterizing breast lesions.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to high prevalence of breast cancer, strong presence of major key players and well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure in countries like China, India, and Japan and rise in prevalence of the breast cancer.

Key Players

Becton Dickinson and Company

Hologic Inc.

Cook Group

Merit Medical

Sterylabs, C.R.

Bard, Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Argon Medical Device

Endomagnetics

Cianna Medical

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global breast lesion localization methods market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

August 2022: MOLLI Surgical and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre announced the launch of Molli, a wire-free and radiation-free technology for localizing lesions for breast surgery.

April 2022: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its SCOUT Bx Delivery System, which according to the company is the first wire-free breast localization solution that can be deployed at the time of stereotactic or MRI-guided biopsy.

