The Busch Group At Semicon Europa Vacuum Technology And Gas Abatement Solutions

HiPace 3400 IT turbomolecular vacuum pump from Pfeiffer Vacuum

Oil-free multi-stage rotary lobe vacuum pump from Busch Vacuum Solutions

Thermal abatement system from centrotherm clean solutions

The Busch Group – Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions – are showcasing at the Semicon Europa 2024 in Munich.

- Sami Busch, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Busch Group

MAULBURG, GERMANY, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visitors to Semicon Europa can look forward to innovative vacuum technology and gas abatement systems used in semiconductor fabs and at OEMs. They can talk to experts from Busch Vacuum Solutions , Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions about vacuum pumps, leak detectors, gas abatement systems and valves at Booth 555 in Hall C1.

Vacuum pumps

The HiPace 3400 IT turbomolecular vacuum pump from Pfeiffer Vacuum has been specially developed for challenging applications in ion implantation and sets the standard as the most compact turbopump in its class. The DN 320 flange size increases the pumping speed for process gases by 30 percent. Its unique bearing concept and coated rotor construction protect both the process and the vacuum pump, providing longevity and reliability.

The oil-free TORRI BD 0100 / 0600 pumps from Busch Vacuum Solutions offer short pump-down times for load lock chambers. They are some of the smallest, lightest and most energy-efficient oil-free multi-stage rotary lobe vacuum pumps on the market.

Thermal gas abatement system

Technology from centrotherm clean solutions combines the benefits of combustion with the concept of electrically heated exhaust gas treatment. This leads to lower operating costs and reduced secondary emissions. For example, the CT-TW-H system can destroy the molecular process gas NF3 with high separation efficiency and extremely low NOx emissions. This provides a sustainable solution with a minimal CO2 footprint for CVD and metal etching processes.

Sami Busch, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Busch Group, explains: "The Busch Group offers a unique portfolio for complete solutions in the semiconductor industry. Our extensive product range can be used in applications from cleanrooms to sub fabs. It covers gas abatement systems, vacuum pumps, contamination management, leak detection, valves, sub-fab management and service for all brands." The group of companies covers the entire range of services from development to manufacturing and service – all from a single source. A further benefit of the Busch Group is its extensive worldwide service network, which offers customers fast and efficient support.

