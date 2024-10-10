Ratan Tata: Nation’S Foremost Industrialist Who Defied Glitz And Glamour

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) The late industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, lived a life that was devoid of any glitz and glamour. The man worked tirelessly to further the reaches and riches of the Tata empire, and donated most of his income for philanthropic causes.

Ratan Tata has donated over Rs 9,000 crores to philanthropic causes, focusing on healthcare, education, rural development, and social welfare initiatives, a figure that many industrialists in India have the net worth of.

Tata proved to be the growth engine for India putting the nation's on the global stage. However, a colossal volume of work made him a loner in the later phase of life which explains his absence from social events and overall a life in solitude.

While some industrialists splurge money in fancy weddings, cultural programs with events, Rata Tata lived his life as a loner, and still worked for the nation.

In an old interview with actress Simi Garewal on her chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', Ratan Tata was asked about being a recluse to which he said,“Over time, one becomes alone. The job makes you a little lonely”.

When Simi asked him if he easily trusts people, he said,“Yes, I think so. People may disagree but I think I do”.

He even said that he is very good at making new friends and is, in fact, bad at keeping age old friendships.

“There are many times when you feel lonely at not having a wife or a family. Sometimes, I long for it but sometimes I enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about the concerns of someone else”, he added.

Ratan Tata's empire extended from metals to hospitality, FMCG, lifestyle, telecom, infrastructure, aerospace and technology.

He was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India. He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour.