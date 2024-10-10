IT Leaders Forum 2024 Gathers Top IT Decision-Makers For Insights On Resilience And Innovation Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - IT News Africa is excited to announce IT Leaders Forum 2024, which will take place on November 5, 2024 , at The Capital Empire in Sandton, South Africa. This premier event will bring together top decision-makers from diverse industries to explore strategies for resilience and innovation in the IT sector.



In the face of skilled shortages, economic uncertainty, and the rising demand for ESG compliance, IT leaders are increasingly turning to technology to enhance efficiency and profitability. The IT Leaders Forum 2024 (#ITLF2024) aims to help CIOs and IT executives tackle these business and technology challenges head-on. Industry experts will share insights on how to define and implement IT strategies that drive success.



"The IT Leaders Forum 2024 is more than just an event-it's a platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing that enables CIOs and IT executives to turn today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities, driving sustainable growth in Africa's IT sector," says Abe Wakama , CEO of IT News Africa. "Now more than ever, it's essential for leaders to not only navigate these challenges but to turn them into opportunities for growth and transformation."



IT leaders from will gather in Johannesburg to discuss IT trends, business transformation, and infrastructure management. This forum will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to advance their digital strategies confidently.



Key Reasons to Attend

The IT Leaders Forum is designed to help CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other IT leaders navigate the future of business and technology during these challenging times. Success requires a resilient and adaptive technology strategy that can withstand uncertainty while fostering innovation.



Leading experts and peers will explore the transformative potential of technology, sharing actionable insights to help define, validate, and execute your IT strategies. Attendees will dive into the latest developments in IT, business transformation, application modernization, and infrastructure management.



Key Speakers



The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:







Satish Nrusimhadevara – Managing Director, Accenture

John Bosco Arends – Chairperson, Chartered CIO Council

Dr. Liam Terblanche – Chief Technology Officer, Airvantage

Manish Hira – IS Regional Manager: Asia Pacific, Servier

Dr. Shay Ganesh – Chief Medical Officer, PPS

Ruan Schutte – Innovation Specialist, Liberty Henry Abea – Head of ICT, Kimisitu SACCO, Kenya



The Evolving Role of the IT Leader : Skills and competencies required to lead in an AI-driven world

Empowering IT Teams: Overcoming the Skills Gap with Talent Development and Automation

AI Ethics and Responsibility: What would you do?

The Evolving Role of the IT Leader: Skills and competencies required to lead in an AI-centric landscape ESG Compliance and the IT Leader: Integrating Sustainability into Your IT Strategy

These leaders will share their insights and experiences, offering valuable perspectives on the current and future state of IT.The forum will cover a variety of essential topics, including:The IT Leaders Forum 2024 promises to be a must-attend event for IT professionals seeking to stay ahead of industry trends and network with peers. Whether you're just beginning or advancing in your digital journey, this forum offers the insights and resources you need to move forward with confidence.Attendees can look forward to a vibrant day filled with informative presentations, engaging discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.The IT Leaders Forum offers a unique platform for businesses to showcase their products and services. Sponsorship and exhibition packages provide maximum exposure to a targeted group of IT leaders and decision-makers. Interested parties can reserve a booth to showcase their latest innovations and engage directly with potential clients.Register today and save 25% on your pass with the coupon code ITLF@25OFF . This is a great chance for IT professionals to reserve a space at a discounted price, as well as to take advantage of numerous networking and educational opportunities.To learn more about the conference, registration , and sponsorship options, visitThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.