Bentley Systems Announces Winners Of The 2024 Going Digital Awards

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Bentley Systems' Year in Infrastructure 2024 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2024 Going Digital Awards. The annual awards honor the extraordinary work of infrastructure professionals and their innovative use of Bentley software to improve the way infrastructure is designed, built, and operated.
This year, 250 projects were nominated by organizations in 36 countries. Winners were selected from among 36 finalists in 12 categories by a panel of independent judges during Bentley's Year in Infrastructure event, held October 8 and 9 in Vancouver, Canada.
“This year, we received an impressive variety of submissions for the Going Digital Awards from users across the globe, showcasing groundbreaking projects that exemplify the future of infrastructure,” said Kristin Fallon, chief marketing officer at Bentley Systems.“Today, we celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our finalists and winners. These visionary teams demonstrate the power of going digital across the infrastructure lifecycle to improve project delivery and asset performance.”
2024 Going Digital Awards Winners
Bridges and Tunnels
Construction
Enterprise Engineering
Facilities, Campuses, and Cities
China ENFI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Digital Construction Project of Comprehensive Waste Management Facilities in Xiong'an New Area
Process and Power Generation
PowerChina Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited – Shandong Energy Group Bozhong Offshore Wind Farm Site A Project
Rail and Transit
Roads and Highways
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Digital Twin Implementation for NLEX-SLEX Connector Road Project
Structural Engineering
Surveying and Monitoring
Subsurface Modeling and Analysis
Transmission and Distribution
Southwest Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. of China Power Engineering Consulting Group – Butuo ±800-kV Converter Station
Water and Wastewater
Founders' Honors
During the event, Bentley also recognized 16 projects with Founders' Honors . Chosen individually by Bentley Systems' founders, Founders' Honors are presented to a small number of exemplary projects, individuals, and organizations that reflect the company's mission of advancing the world's infrastructure for better quality of life.
The 2024 Founders' Honors recipients are:
Qk4, Inc. – Going Digital Survey with Bridging Kentucky
Tecne Systra-Sws Advanced Tunneling Srl – Digital Implementation in Tunnel Assessment and Rehabilitation
Guangdong Airport Authority – Digital Innovation Application of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Phase III Expansion Project
MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited – Integrated Application of BIM Technology in the Design, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of the World's First Hydrogen Metallurgy Engineering Demonstration Project
Monir Precision Monitoring – 31 Parliament Street Urban Infrastructure and Excavation Shoring Monitoring
Greenman-Pedersen Inc. – Brooklyn Bridge - Montgomery Coastal Resilience
Arcadis – Cambridge South Infrastructure Enhancements
Communaute d'Agglomeration Pau Bearn Pyrenees (CAPBP) – The Multipurpose Urban Digital Twin of Communaute d'Agglomeration de Pau Bearn Pyrenees
PT Wijaya Karya – Nusantara Road and Highway Connectivity, New Capital City of Indonesia
PT SMG Consultants Indonesia – Transformative Innovations in Southeast Sulawesi Nickel-Cobalt Exploration
University of Canterbury – Incorporating Visible Geology and Leapfrog into undergraduate university courses
Macquarie Geotechnical – Subsurface reality modelling for enhanced insight
Exo Inc. – Evergy Power Transmission Structure Stabilization
PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency – High Fidelity Digital Twin-Enabled Anomaly Detection and Localization in Singapore
Maynilad Water Services Inc. – Network Design using OpenFlows WaterGEMS for Distribution of Direct Potable Reused Water at Parañaque City, Philippines
Dublin Fire Brigade – Digital Twins for Emergency Response (DTER)
More information about Bentley's 2024 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards can be found here .
Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects will be included in Bentley's 2024 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2025. Past yearbook editions can be found here .
