Date
10/10/2024 4:30:44 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Company announcement no. 560
October 10th, 2024
MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, PURCHASE OF SHARES
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Mr. Klaus Zwisler notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Mr. Klaus Zwisler has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 2.994 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.
After the purchase, Mr. Klaus Zwisler owns a total of 184.562 shares, corresponding to 10,13 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
