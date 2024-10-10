Japanese Prime Minister dissolves parliament for early election on October 27

(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba dissolved the nation's parliament on Wednesday, setting the stage for an early election scheduled for October 27, as reported by local media. This swift decision comes just eight days after Ishiba took office, making it the quickest dissolution of the House of Representatives by a postwar leader, according to Kyodo News Agency.



The decision to dissolve parliament was formally approved by the Cabinet earlier in the day, allowing Ishiba to push forward with his plan for early elections. The move comes at a critical time, as the ruling Liberal Party (LDP) has been facing a major political scandal involving party funds, which has put increased pressure on the government.



With the parliament dissolved, the official election campaign in Japan is set to begin on October 15. Political parties and candidates will have just under two weeks to rally support before voters head to the polls on October 27, in what is expected to be a closely watched contest.



Ishiba’s bold move to call an early election is seen as a strategy to quickly solidify his leadership while addressing the ongoing scandal that has shaken the ruling party. The outcome of the election will likely have significant implications for the future direction of Japan’s government and its policies.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765278