OLYBET TO BE OFFICIAL PARTNER OF OPEN DE FRANCE

OlyBet, the Official European Betting Partner of the DP World Tour, will be an Official Partner of the Open de France, which begins today at Le National, just outside of Paris, France.

A natural expansion of its partnership with DP World Tour, OlyBet's sponsorship of the prestigious event will see the European brand be highly visible on course, with a Tournament Village activation area, celebrity meet and greets, a branded chalet for customers, as well as a collaboration with the DP World Tour around its Beat The Pro concept.

"The Open de France is a wonderful event for expanding our DP World Tour activations. We are excited to bring fans competitive entertainment, exceptional hospitality, and an upclose look at the world's best professional golfers," said Corey Plummer, CEO of Olympic Entertainment and OlyBet Group.

"As the DP World Tour's Official European Betting Partner, we are delighted to welcome OlyBet to Le Golf National for this week's FedEx Open de France," said Max Hamilton, Executive Commercial Director for the DP World Tour.

"We are excited about their Beat the Pro activation this week, which is a great example of how the Tour is able to collaborate with its Partners, giving fans the opportunity to test themselves against some of the stars of our Tour in a unique

environment."

OlyBet held

summer golf

tournaments in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with the winners of those tournaments gaining entry into the Open De France Pro-Am – another unique way in which OlyBet and the DP World Tour have activated this partnership with a customer centric focus.



About OlyBet

OlyBet, part of Olympic Entertainment Group, is a leading gaming and sports entertainment brand. OlyBet Group partners across Europe with the DP World Tour, the Ryder Cup, WSOP, the EuroLeague and clubs in LaLiga and Serie A. Through its partnerships, OlyBet offers unique experiences across Europe with 140 casinos, 100 sports bars, 5-star hotels and multiple online environments. Ongoing OlyBet sponsorships help to support the success of local sports communities and aspiring athletes.

OlyBet is part of the IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association), the world's leading operator-run integrity monitoring body, and it partners with LaLiga to protect the integrity of Spanish football.

