JBS Wins Award For Best Compliance Department In Agribusiness

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS has been recognized with the title of "Best Compliance Department in Agribusiness" at the inaugural edition of the Compliance Awards by Leaders League - Compliance Summit & Awards Brazil. The event, held last month at the British Centre in São Paulo, aimed to celebrate and honor the country's leading compliance programs, spotlighting those that have been essential to the sustainable success of organizations.

The awards ceremony brought together more than 200 compliance professionals, offering a platform for discussions on trends and best practices in both Brazil and internationally. Over 20 experts participated in five strategic panels, addressing key issues shaping the future of compliance in the country. The 2024 edition recognized 12 categories, representing Brazil's major industries, with participation from the largest market players.

"The 'Always Do the Right Thing' Compliance Program has been fundamental in maintaining an ethical, sustainable, and transparent business environment, consistently aligned with market best practices," said JBS Compliance Director, José Marcelo Martins Proença.

According to him, "the award confirms that the company is on the right path and reinforces our mission to excel in everything we set out to achieve. This recognition reflects JBS's unwavering commitment to ethics and transparency across all its operations."

About JBS

JBS is one of the largest food companies in the world. With a diversified platform by product types (poultry, pork, beef, and lamb, as well as plant-based products), the company employs over 270,000 people, with production units and offices on every continent, in countries such as Brazil, the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, and others. In Brazil, JBS is one of the largest employers in the country, with 155,000 employees. Globally, JBS offers a broad portfolio of brands known for their excellence and innovation, including Friboi, Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, Just Bare, and many others, which reach consumers in 190 countries daily. The company invests in related businesses such as leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal care and cleaning products, natural casings, solid waste management solutions, recycling, and transportation, focusing on the circular economy. JBS operates with a priority on high-quality food safety, adopting the best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain, with the purpose of feeding people around the world more sustainably.

