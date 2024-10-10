£23.1 Billion UK Takeaway & Fast-Food Restaurants Industry Report, 2024 - Consumers' Rising Desire For Organic And Meat-Free Menu Items Presents Opportunities For Market Players
Date
10/10/2024 4:16:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Takeaway & Fast-Food Restaurants in the UK - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Busy on-the-go diners are maintaining healthy sales among takeaway and fast-food operators. Britons' growing health and sustainability awareness presents an opportunity for takeaway and fast-food businesses to introduce more expensive organic and meat-free menu items, particularly given fast food's negative reputation. Revenue is expected to contract at a compound annual rate of 0.8% over the five years through 2024-25 to £23.1 billion, including forecast growth of 2.1% in 2024-25.
Trends and Insights
A rising number of fast-food businesses are introducing meat-free items. In response to British consumers' growing environmental and health awareness, operators are placing growing importance on meat-free options. The number of fast-food restaurants is rising. Despite constraining factors like rising health consciousness and COVID-19, strong expansion targets by major fast-food chains (combined with growing online demand) is driving fast-food sales. London has the highest percentage of takeaway outlets. The high number of commuters and tourists in the capital presents an opportunity for fast-food and takeaway restaurants. Competition in the Takeaway and Fast-Food Restaurants industry is high. The growth of takeaway comparison sites (like Deliveroo) has increased competition by making it easier for customers to compare menus and order from a variety of operators.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Major Markets Globalisation & Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
McDonald's Restaurants Ltd. Yum! Restaurant Holdings Domino's Pizza Group plc Subway International B.V.
For more information about this report visit
