EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG: First 100% operation in the new in Dillingen/Saar successfully completed

10.10.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG: First 100% operation in the new plant in Dillingen/Saar successfully completed

First test operation at maximum plant capacity in TAD 3

Oil and production reached 95% of planned maximum output Next MaxCap test with TAD 2 planned in the next two weeks Dillingen / Saar, 10 October 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) has successfully completed the first so-called MaxCap test, a trial run at 100% capacity, at the new plant in Dillingen/Saar. During the week from 27 September to 4 October, the solids throughput of the TAD 3 line was slowly increased to full capacity and maintained for one week after three weeks of partial load operation. The goal of four weeks of continuous operation with maximum throughput at the end was achieved and the scheduled maintenance shutdown took place. During the first maximum capacity test, the solid part of the plant reached 100% of the designed maximum output. Oil and gas production reached 95%. A blockage occurred in the quench pump, which transports the oil and gas vapour from the reactor to the condensers, causing the oil and gas production to remain at 95% and not increase to 100%. In normal operation, a reserve pump is available for such cases, which was not used for the first MaxCap test operation. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG:“The results of our first MaxCap test are extremely satisfying. The fact that we were able to immediately ramp up the plant's rCB production to 100% capacity and bring oil and gas production directly to 95% demonstrates the efficiency of our processes. We will also achieve the remaining 5% performance. We are already well ahead of our original ramp-up plan, which envisaged operating at 80% performance over a period of six months. The fact that we have already exceeded this plan confirms our progress. Our team has done an excellent job and we are motivated to tackle the next milestones and also to reduce the maintenance and optimisation interruptions between plant runs.” The next MaxCap test is planned for the TAD 2 line in the next two weeks – both quench pumps will be ready for use already at the beginning of the three- to four-week operating period. Full capacity is then to be achieved in both rCB production and oil and gas production. At the same time, TAD 1 and TAD 3 will also continue to operate. The aim is to operate both new lines (TAD 2 and 3) stably at 100% capacity by the end of 2024.

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row. -p

Contact IR AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: ...



Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: ...



10.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Pyrum Innovations AG Dieselstraße 8 66763 Dillingen/Saar Germany Phone: +49 6831 959 480 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8 WKN: A2G8ZX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich EQS News ID: 2005483



End of News EQS News Service