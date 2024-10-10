EQS-News: SFC AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy AG and HÖRMANN Warnsysteme present an innovative pilot project for securing the emergency power of siren warning systems using cells

10.10.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SFC Energy AG and HÖRMANN Warnsysteme present an innovative pilot project for securing the emergency power supply of siren warning systems using fuel cells Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 10 October 2024 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, is demonstrating the use of fuel cells to secure the long-term emergency power supply of a siren warning system, as part of critical infrastructure, in a joint pilot project with HÖRMANN Warnsysteme GmbH (HÖRMANN). The pilot project was implemented as a demonstration for customers of both companies at the headquarters of HÖRMANN, an international manufacturer of siren warning systems, in Kirchseeon, Bavaria. A turnkey stationary outdoor energy solution EFOY ProCabinet 2020S unit is directly connected to an HÖRMANN siren mast on site. A permanently installed EFOY Pro 1800 direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is in the control cabinet. This takes over the power supply in the event of a power failure, ensuring that the siren warning system remains functional for the duration of the existing battery backup. The system is used to warn and protect the population in the event of a disaster, such as a flood risk. One key feature that sets SFC's fuel cell-based energy solution apart from other backup systems is its independence from the weather (from solar radiation or wind conditions), since critical infrastructures, in particular, require maximum reliability. Siren warning systems are used worldwide under a wide range of conditions. They are generally operated by state organizations such as municipalities or authorities, but also by private companies. Pilot project partner HÖRMANN provides solutions ranging from individual sirens to nationwide warning systems. Examples include the siren network in Bulgaria, with 1,000 sirens or 300 installed units in the island state of Singapore. Overall, HÖRMANN has extensive experience in the installation and maintenance of more than 60,000 sirens. This expertise highlights the great potential for the use of SFC's fuel cell solutions. Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG : "We appreciate the trust placed in us by the market leader for electronic sirens, HÖRMANN Warnsysteme, and we look forward to further expanding our collaboration in the future. With this pilot project, we are taking initial steps in an international use case that has not yet been explored by SFC, focusing on ensuring the functionality of critical infrastructure – the siren warning systems. SFC fuel cells have already proven to be a reliable and powerful source of clean energy in many other areas of critical infrastructure, such as information and communication technology, worldwide – regardless of local conditions." Anna Hörmann, Managing Director of HÖRMANN Warnsysteme GmbH : "Our warning systems serve to alert and protect the population. Therefore, both we and our customers expect maximum availability and operational capability – regardless of whether mains power is available or not. If the mains power fails, backup systems, as a crucial part of the overall system, must still ensure that our sirens can warn the population in time. With the pilot project and the use of SFC Energy's proven fuel cell technology as a backup power system, we offer our customers an additional and reliable alternative, for example, alongside photovoltaic or wind-based backup systems." Further information on SFC

Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN:

756857 , ISIN:

DE0007568578 ).

About HÖRMANN Warnsysteme GmbH

The reliable warning of the population against disasters is our concern. This is what we at HÖRMANN Warnsysteme stand for with our expertise from over 65 years of developing and building sirens and siren warning systems. HÖRMANN electronic sirens "Made in Germany" alert people worldwide to dangers such as tsunamis, floods, fire, toxic substances or other disasters. Our experience combined with an absolute commitment to quality has made us the market leader. In development and production, we rely on Germany as a business location. Founded by Dipl.-Ing. Hans Hörmann as a two-man business in 1955, the outdoor sirens laid the foundation for today's HÖRMANN Group with over 27 subsidiaries in the business segments Automotive, Communication, Engineering and Services and around 3,000 employees. More about HÖRMANN Warnsysteme:

.

