10.10.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Encavis Asset Management AG successfully sells a European wind farm portfolio with 48 megawatts (MW) on behalf of an institutional investor

Neubiberg/Munich, October 10, 2024 – Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a leading provider of sustainable energy investments for institutional investors and a subsidiary of SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, has completed the sale of a European wind park portfolio with a total capacity of 48 megawatts (MW) on behalf of an institutional investor.



The client's European portfolio, successfully managed by Encavis AM, comprises three wind parks with a total capacity of 48 MW. Two of the three wind parks are located in France and were sold to a French buyer. The third wind farm is located in Germany and was sold to a German company.



“To make a sale like this a success, you need experience and expertise in managing infrastructure portfolios. Our asset management truly excels, especially in tough market conditions, handling complex international tenders, and balancing the diverse interests of European investors for our clients,” says Karsten Mieth, CEO of Encavis AM, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive sales support for the success of such transactions.





About Encavis Asset Management AG

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors customised portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growing Renewable Energy market. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to operational management of the facilities.



Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Encavis AG and benefits from the Group's extensive experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the Renewable Energy sector in Europe. The Company acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in Germany and other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group currently exceeds 3.6 gigawatts (GW), with about 2.2 GW attributed to Encavis AG. This corresponds to a reduction of approximately 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year by Encavis AG alone. Additionally, around 1.2 GW of capacity is currently under construction within the Group, with approximately 900 MW in its own portfolio.



Stern Energy S.p.A., also part of the Encavis Group and headquartered in Parma, Italy, is a specialised provider of technical services for the construction, operation, maintenance, as well as the revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.



Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performances of Encavis AG are recognised by leading ESG research and rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings assesses their sustainability performance at an "AA" level. The internationally renowned ISS ESG awards Encavis a "Prime" status (A-), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) gives Encavis AG a climate rating of "B," and Sustainalytics rates them as "low risk" within its ESG risk rating.



For more information, visit or follow @encavis on LinkedIn.





Contact:

ENCAVIS AG

Dr. Oliver Prüfer

Press Officer & Manager Public Relations

Tel.: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62 133

E-Mail: ...







