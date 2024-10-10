Issuer: Golding Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Funds

10.10.2024 / 08:31 CET/CEST

Golding closes Private Debt Co-Investment fund at €165 million Munich, 10 October 2024 – Golding Capital Partners announces the final closing of its“Private Debt Co-Investment 2021” fund having secured capital commitments of €165 million. For this successful continuation of the established private debt strategy in its ninth generation, there was a conscious focus on co-investments, which attracted interest across the board from both existing and new investors. The launch of a successor fund is planned for 2025. The fund aims to make 20 to 25 broadly diversified co-investments in senior secured loans to medium-sized companies in Europe. These businesses primarily operate in crisis-proof sectors, which serves to further underpin the stability of the investments. “The successful development of the 'Private Debt Co-Investment 2021' fund is clearly reflected in the fact that we will be in a position to make a significant first distribution in the next few weeks”, comments Jakob Schramm, Head of Private Credit at Golding.“With its co-investment strategy, Golding relies on its network of experienced fund managers and seeks to ensure diversification across various sectors and market segments. For many investors, the sheer breadth of our strategy is what makes it so attractive.” “The co-investment fund strategy is based on multifaceted portfolio diversification. We invest in attractive transactions in both the lower-mid and upper-mid market. We also implement highly interesting financing solutions for companies owned by founders and management teams – non-sponsored”, adds Florian Hofer, Managing Director Private Credit at Golding. In order to ensure the efficient review and execution of a growing influx of investment opportunities, the team was expanded in the middle of the year with the addition of new colleagues with extensive credit and direct investment experience. “Our discussions with investors have revealed that interest in diversified co-investment solutions is growing rapidly. We have been meeting this private credit demand since 2017 and have managed to reach or even exceed all return targets for this strategy. Our attention now turns to seamlessly continuing this success story with the follow-up product”, explains Hubertus Theile-Ochel, Managing Partner at Golding. With 20 years of experience in the area of private credit and a track record of around €5 billion in assets under management across 25 investment programmes, Golding ranks among the leading providers of such services. In total, the company has completed around 180 investments with more than 7,700 underlying loans. The launch of a successor fund is planned for 2025.

About Golding Capital Partners GmbH Golding Capital Partners GmbH is one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, focusing on the asset classes infrastructure, private credit, private equity, secondaries and impact. With a team of more than 200 professionals at its offices in Munich, Luxembourg, Milan, Tokyo and Zurich, Golding Capital Partners helps institutional and professional investors to develop their investment strategy and manages more than €14.5 billion in assets. Its roughly 230 investors include pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices and ecclesiastical institutions, as well as banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. Golding became a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2013 and has been a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) since 2021.

