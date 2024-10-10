Dalia El Baz Appointed Chairperson Of Egypt Post

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dalia El-Baz, former deputy chairperson of the National of Egypt, has been appointed Chairperson of Egypt Post, sources close to the matter told Daily News Egypt. She succeeds Sherif Farouk, who was recently appointed as of and Internal Trade.

El-Baz was previously recognized by Forbes Middle East as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women Leaders in the Middle East in 2024, for the second consecutive year.

A of the American University in Cairo, El-Baz served as deputy chairperson of the National Bank of Egypt since 2017. She brings over 30 years of experience to the role.

El-Baz has held leadership positions in various key sectors within the National Bank of Egypt. She was Chairperson of Al-Ahly Tamkeen for Microfinance, a company specialising in electronic payments, and oversaw departments including risk management, banking operations, information technology, internal control, bank modernization projects, and standardised operating procedures.