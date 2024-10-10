Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at first and relatively hot daytime with a chance of local rainy clouds maybe thundery at places by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thunder rain associated with strong wind and poor visibility at places.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, reaching ro 30 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 feet; while offshore will be 2 - 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km/ 2 km or less at places with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 10:05 - **:** 01:45 - **:** 34

Mesaieed 11:40 - **:** 01:34 - **:** 34

Wakrah 10:38 - **:** 02:00 - **:** 34

Al Khor 19:59 - 09:10 16:56 - 02:54 36

Ruwais 09:10 - 22:20 02:54 - 16:25 33

Dukhan 02:41 - 14:53 08:30 - 21:28 33

Abu Samra 02:21 - 14:39 08:01 - 20:48 35

Sunrise: 05:30 LT Sunset: 17:10 LT

