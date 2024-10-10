Five Dead After Russian Missile Attack On Odesa Region's Port: Ukraine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ukraine has announced that five people were killed and nine were as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike targeting the infrastructure in Odesa region, southern Ukraine.

Five dead and nine injured is the consequence of yet another ballistic missile attack by Russia on the port infrastructure in Odesa region, the Deputy Prime for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba said in Telegram post.

During the attack, a civilian vessel flying the flag of Panama - the container ship Shui Spirit - was damaged, he added.

MENAFN10102024000067011011ID1108765177