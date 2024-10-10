Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Target Critical Civilian Infrastructure : OCHA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that Israeli occupation's on Lebanon have increasingly targeted critical civilian infrastructure.

In a statement on Wednesday, OCHA warned that Lebanon's humanitarian crisis is deteriorating at an alarming rate.

"Israeli airstrikes have not only intensified but also expanded into previously unaffected areas and increasingly targeted critical civilian infrastructure," OCHA said in the statement.

"The relentless bombardment is amplifying the suffering of vulnerable populations," it added.

In a single day Oct. 6, more than 30 airstrikes struck the Beirut southern suburbs and surrounding areas frightening residents and forcing additional displacement from densely populated areas, including Shatila Palestine refugee camp.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported that the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 2023 has resulted in 2,141 deaths and 10,099 injuries.

In recent days, the Israeli entity has significantly intensified its aerial and artillery bombardment and expanded its targets to include the capital, Beirut, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries and forcing over a million people to flee their homes.

