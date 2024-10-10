BSS Group Strengthens European Ecommerce Offerings With Acquisition Of On Tap And Aitoc

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strengthening its position in Europe, BSS Group integrates On Tap's expertise to deliver innovative digital commerce solutions across the continent.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSS Group , a global provider of full-service digital commerce solutions, has acquired EU-based eCommerce firm On Tap , boosting its European presence. This adds On Tap's expertise and that of its subsidiary, Aitoc , to BSS Group's brands, including BSS Commerce , Magestore , Omni Themes , Simicart , and eComStart .

With over 18 years of experience in platforms like Adobe Commerce, Shopify, and Shopware, On Tap expands BSS Group's team to more than 400 professionals. Together, they will offer enhanced digital services to over 100,000 clients in 150+ countries.

"This acquisition is a key step in our European growth strategy,"

said Trung Nguyen, CEO of BSS Group. "By integrating On Tap's expertise with our resources, we can deliver even greater value to our clients across Europe."

Enhanced Service Offerings

On Tap's strong reputation in the UK and Europe aligns with BSS Group's expansion goals. With BSS's resources, On Tap will scale its operations and deliver enhanced services to clients, including major enterprises across various industries.

Dan Garner, Founder and Managing Director of On Tap, shared: "Joining BSS Group allows us to expand our offerings and continue to innovate. With BSS's support, we're positioned to make a bigger impact across Europe."

This acquisition leverages both companies' strengths in digital commerce, omnichannel strategies, and B2B services, allowing them to offer a wider range of solutions for today's market.

Expanding European Presence

BSS Group strengthens its presence in key European markets such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, supporting its goal to better serve customers across the continent. The integration of On Tap's team will help BSS Group deliver more tailored solutions for businesses in Europe.

About BSS Group: BSS Group is a global leader in full-service digital commerce solutions, serving over 100,000 customers in 150+ countries. Its portfolio includes BSS Commerce, Magestore, Omni Themes, Simicart, and eComStart. For more information, see bsscommerce and .

About On Tap: On Tap is an EU-based eCommerce firm with over 18 years of experience, known for providing innovative digital commerce solutions to enterprises globally. Learn more at .

