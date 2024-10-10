Chile’S Inflation Rate Reaches 3.5% In 2024: A Closer Look At Economic Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's inflation rate increased by 0.1 percent in September, falling short of analysts' expectations. The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that the country's cumulative inflation for 2024 stands at 3.5 percent.



This figure represents a significant shift in Chile's economic landscape. September's report highlighted a decrease in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices.



Conversely, prices for clothing, footwear, household equipment, and maintenance saw an uptick. These changes reflect the dynamic nature of Chile's consumer market.



The annual inflation rate reached 4.1 percent over the past 12 months. This marks the first decrease in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) since March. The shift indicates a potential turning point in Chile's inflationary trends.







INE's report revealed that seven of the 13 divisions in the CPI basket contributed positively to the monthly variation. Five divisions showed negative impacts, while one division had no effect. This breakdown provides insight into the diverse factors influencing Chile's inflation.



Clothing and footwear prices rose by 3.3 percent, while household equipment and maintenance costs increased by 0.9 percent. These increases offset decreases in other sectors, contributing to the overall inflation rate.



Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices experienced a 0.5 percent decline in September. This decrease helped to moderate the overall inflation rate, providing some relief to consumers.



Chile's inflation rate in 2022 reached 12.8 percent, the highest level in three decades. The country experienced a significant economic crisis during this period. In 2023, inflation moderated to 3.9 percent, signaling a gradual recovery.



Experts predict that Chile' inflation will continue its downward trajectory in 2024. This forecast suggests a potential stabilization of the country's economy in the coming months.



Chile's recent inflation data paints a picture of an economy in transition. The country continues to navigate economic challenges while showing signs of recovery and stabilization.

MENAFN10102024007421016031ID1108765077