New Sanctions Against Russia: Ukraine Imposes Restrictions On 90 Individuals, 57 Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against 90 individuals and four entities, as well as 57 companies.

The decrees to that effect, No. 697/2024 and No. 698/2024 , have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

According to the annexes to the NSDC decision, the restrictive measures will be in effect for ten years. They were introduced against citizens of Ukraine and Russia, as well as against four legal entities registered in Cyprus.

Sanctions were also imposed against 54 companies registered in Russia and three companies registered in China.

