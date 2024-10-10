عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Expresses Condolences To Family Of Decease Air Force Pilot


10/10/2024 3:02:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of condolences to the family of Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Mahmoud Abdulrasoul, an air force pilot who died in a crash north of the country during a practice flight.
His Highness the Prime Minister expressed deepest sympathy to the family of Abdulrasoul. (end)
gta





MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108765039


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search