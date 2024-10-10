Kuwait PM Expresses Condolences To Family Of Decease Air Force Pilot

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Thursday a cable of condolences to the family of Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Mahmoud Abdulrasoul, an air force pilot who died in a crash north of the country during a practice flight. His Highness the Prime Minister expressed deepest sympathy to the family of Abdulrasoul. (end) gta

