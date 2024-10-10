عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Condolences Over Deceased Air Force Pilot


10/10/2024 3:02:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Thursday to the family of Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Mahmoud Abdulrasoul, a Kuwait air force pilot who recently died in a crash while on a training flight north of the country.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his deepest sympathy to the family of the pilot and prayed for Allah Almighty for mercy on his soul. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

