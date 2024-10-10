Kuwait Amir Expressed Condolences To Family Of Deceased Air Force Pilot

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Thursday a cable of condolences to the family of deceased Kuwait air force pilot Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Mahmoud Abdulrasoul who recently died in a crash while on a training flight north of the country. His Highness the Amir wished mercy on the soul of the deceased pilot and solace for the family of Abdulrasoul. (end) gta

