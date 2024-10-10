عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar's Permanent Representative To United Nations Meets UN Official


10/10/2024 3:02:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani has met with Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) H E Stephanie Khoury, at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Libya and means to support the work of the UN Support Mission in Libya in order to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.

MENAFN10102024000063011010ID1108765030


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search