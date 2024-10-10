Qatar's Permanent Representative To United Nations Meets UN Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani has met with Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Affairs and Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) H E Stephanie Khoury, at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Libya and means to support the work of the UN Support Mission in Libya in order to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.